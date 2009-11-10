IFTA Gets Free Trial Of Content-Protection Service

The Independent Film & Television Alliance (IFTA) is encouraging its members to kick the tires on a content-protection service, iWatch, from IP-Echelon.



As part of its ongoing effort to push for anti-piracy measures both in Washington and among their own members, IFTA, has struck a deal with IP-Echelon for a free trial of its online "content identification, monitoring and monetization services."



In addition, it has reached out to similar services to get group discounts to give members a range of options.



The iWatch program allows members to monitor and report Internet piracy, try to get pirated movies off the Web via takedown notices, and encrypt screeners via a secure Web site and deliver them online, replacing DVD's sent to buyers and critics.



The new phase in the group's antipiracy campaign was announced at IFTA's American Film Market in L.A.



IFTA has been active in Washington lately, including giving the FCC a shout-out for explicitly stating that network neutrality protections do not extend to pirated and illegally distributed content.