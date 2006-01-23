For IFC: VOD Window Is Now

IFC will launch a new distribution arm, IFC’s First Take, in March to simultaneously release independent films in theaters and on video-on-demand.

Under the service, cable customers who sign up for a new IFC-branded VOD channel will have access to two new independent films per month.

First Take, a subsidiary of IFC Entertainment, capitalizes on the various assets that comprise the IFC company – distribution company IFC Films, production company IFC Productions, digital production company InDigEnt, and a movie theater in New York’s Greenwich Village, the IFC Center.

The company expects to release 24 films on the VOD network the same day they premiere in theaters. They include Spike Lee’s CSA: The Confederate States of America; 2005 Gotham Award-winner I Am a Sex Addict; and Village Voice National Critics Poll winner, Three Times.