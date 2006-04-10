IFC Unveils New Docs

IFC, Cablevision’s independent film network, unveiled a new slate of documentaries which will premiere by the end of the year.

May brings Wanderlust, an original documentary about the American road from Shari Springer Berman and Robert Pulcini (American Splendor).

In June, the network will premiere Yo SoyBoricua,PaQue Tu Lo Sepas!, directed by Rosie Perez, about the struggles and triumphs of Puerto Ricans living in the U.S.

In July, it will bow the original doc Fabulous! The Story of Queer Cinema, about the history of gay filmmaking.

In October, the network will run Rank, about the sport of professional bullfighting, and in December, the original doc This Film is Not Yet Rated, a look at MPAA film ratings.

IFC is one of Cablevision’s Rainbow Entertainment Networks.