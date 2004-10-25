IFC Slots Doc About Fahrenheit 9/11

Election fever has hit The Independent Film Channel in the form of a two-day strand billed as an exploration of freedom of speech, debate and expression.

Oct. 29 at 10 pm, the network will air a behind-the-scenes special, Fahrenheit 9/11: A Movement in Time, about the making of the controversial and wildly successful anti-Bush film. The special was created for a pay-per-view election eve airing of Fahrenheit 9/11, but pay-per-view company iN DEMAND decided not to air the film Oct. 16. IFC will replay its documentary on Moore's film Saturday, Oct. 30, at 7:30.

The War Room, a documentary about former president Clinton’s 1992 presidential campaign, will air Nov. 1 at 8 p.m., with reruns at 10:15 p.m. and 12:35 a.m.

Soldiers Pay, a documentary in which U.S. soldiers in Iraq offer their opinions of war, will air Nov. 1 at 9:35 with reruns at 12 am and 1:15 am.

The 35-minute film includes interviews of veterans of the Iraq war, journalists, politicians, psychologists and Iraqis who fought against Saddam after the Gulf War.

The David O. Russell (Three Kings, I Heart Huckabees) film was originally shot to be included with the Three Kings DVD, but was later removed.

Elsewhere on the cable political front, The Sundance Channel will rebroadcast its special, National Anthem: Inside the Vote For Change Concert Tour Oct. 30 at 6:30. The show, about the rock star effort to unseat President George W. Bush, originally aired Oct. 11.

