IFC Shows Get Early Debut on TiVo

TiVo users can download three new Independent Film Channel shows to their DVRs in advance of their network premiere this Friday.

With a broadband connection, TiVo Series2 DVR users can watch Greg the Bunny, Hopeless Pictures and The Festival before they bow on Aug. 19. They can download entire episodes, plus bonus footage and outtakes.

The episodes can also be viewed on the IFC web site, IFC.com.

TiVo is using the IFC programming as a trial before it rolls out a series of broadband features that will be deployed to TiVo Series2 users beginning this fall.