IFC Sees Independent Spirit in 2008 Election ‘Circus’

Given its celebration of independent film, it’s only appropriate that The Independent Film Channel detected a significant independent spirit in the American electorate in the run-up to next year’s election.

According the results of survey commissioned by the film-focused cable channel, some 49% of self-identified Independents are dissatisfied with the current field of candidates. And while Democrats and Republicans polled readily identified the candidate they’d vote for if the election were held today -- Sen. Hillary Clinton (D-N.Y.) and former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, respectively -- most Independents said they were “not sure.”

“'Not sure' is a stronger response than preference for any candidate,” IFC general manager Evan Shapiro said in a statement. “[It] demonstrates that this still may be anyone's race."

The survey, conducted by E-Poll Market Research, was released Thursday as the network’s IFC News prepares to kick off its election coverage with “Introducing the Circus,” premiering this Sunday, Dec. 9.

For more of the survey results, see below:

• Are you aware of the 2008 presidential primary schedule? Yes.

Total Respondents: 43%

Iowa/New Hampshire/South Carolina Residents: 40%

Democrats: 47%

Republicans: 46%

Independents: 42%

• Do you know when your state's presidential primary is? Yes.

Total Respondents: 36%

Iowa/New Hampshire/South Carolina Residents: 56%

Democrats: 41%

Republicans: 35%

Independents: 34%

• How much do you agree or disagree that the people of New Hampshire are representatives of the nation? Agree strongly or somewhat agree.

Total Respondents: 9%

Iowa/New Hampshire/South Carolina Residents: 16%

Democrats: 12%

Republicans: 5%

Independents: 10%

• How much do you agree or disagree that the people of New Hampshire are representatives of the nation? Disagree somewhat or disagree strongly.

Total Respondents: 63%

Iowa/New Hampshire/South Carolina Residents: 49%

Democrats: 58%

Republicans: 69%

Independents: 65%

• How much do you agree or disagree that the people of Iowa are representatives of the nation? Agree strongly or somewhat agree.

Total Respondents: 13%

Iowa/New Hampshire/South Carolina Residents: 30%

Democrats: 13%

Republicans: 13%

Independents: 17%

• How much do you agree or disagree that the people of Iowa are representatives of the nation? Disagree somewhat or disagree strongly.

Total Respondents: 55%

Iowa/New Hampshire/South Carolina Residents: 30%

Democrats: 54%

Republicans: 55%

Independents: 53%

• How satisfied are you with the current field of candidates running for president?

Satisfied:

Total Respondents: 42%

Iowa/New Hampshire/South Carolina Residents: 59%

Democrats: 57%

Republicans: 29%

Independents: 26%

Neither:

Total Respondents: 24%

Iowa/New Hampshire/South Carolina Residents: 31%

Democrats: 21%

Republicans: 23%

Independents: 25%

Dissatisfied:

Total Respondents: 34%

Iowa/New Hampshire/South Carolina Residents: 10%

Democrats: 22%

Republicans: 38%

Independents: 49%

• If the Presidential election were held today, which of the following candidates would you be most likely to vote for?

Total Respondents: Clinton 23%, not sure 19%, Giuliani 13%, Sen. Barack Obama (D-Ill.) 12%, John Edwards 7%.

Democrats: Clinton 41%, Obama 19%, not sure 12%, Edwards 11%, Giuliani 4%

Republicans: Giuliani 30%, not sure 23%, Fred Thompson 11%, Mike Huckabee 10%, Mitt Romney 8%

Independents: Not sure 19%, Clinton 14%, Obama 11%, Giuliani 10%, Edwards 8%, Huckabee 8%

Iowa/New Hampshire/South Carolina Residents: Not sure 28%, Clinton 23%, Obama 12%, Huckabee 10%, Giuliani 9%