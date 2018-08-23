IFC Picks Up Fourth Season of 'Baroness von Sketch Show'

IFC has picked up the fourth season of sketch program Baroness von Sketch Show, which will air in 2019. The all-female series is written and performed by Carolyn Taylor, Meredith MacNeill, Aurora Browne and Jennifer Whalen. Whalen is showrunner.

Season three premieres Nov. 8. The season features 10 episodes.

Season four is set to begin production in Toronto.

Produced by Frantic Films and originally airing on Canada’s public broadcaster, CBC, seasons one and two of Baroness von Sketch Show debuted on IFC last summer.

“Three years ago, we fell in love with the brilliant, inspired and ‘slightly off’ point of view that embodies Baroness von Sketch Show, and we have never looked at red wine, healthy salads, workplace politics and dry shampoo the same way since,” said Christine Lubrano, senior VP, original programming at IFC. “Truly, it is the only sketch show to be created, written and directed by women and star four female leads. Their insane brand of comedy, while appealing to absolutely everyone, has a particularly resonant tone right now. We are thrilled Carolyn, Meredith, Aurora and Jennifer will be returning to IFC for a fourth season in 2019.”

Baroness von Sketch Show is executive produced by Jamie Brown, Taylor, MacNeill, Browne and Whalen. Taylor was showrunner for the first three seasons.

As IFC describes it, “Fast-paced and irreverent, the female-driven sketch comedy series celebrates the absurd and mines the embarrassing, offering a fresh, witty take on relatable moments such as crying at work, waiting in airport security lines, dealing with gossip-obsessed co-workers, co-parenting and more.”