IFC Greenlights Musical Sketch Comedy Show ‘Sherman’s Showcase’

IFC has greenlit eight episodes of Sherman’s Showcase, which it describes as a “musical variety sketch comedy show.” Bashir Salahuddin and Diallo Riddle are the creators, writers and executive producers.

Drawing inspiration from Soul Train, American Bandstand, The Midnight Special and In Living Color, Sherman’s Showcase is hosted by Sherman McDaniel (Salahuddin) as he takes viewers through time via music and comedy.

The show is set to air in 2019.

Said IFC, “Whether it’s a questionably attired funk super group in the 1970s, an up-and-coming MC in the 1980s or an R&B diva from the 1990s, Sherman’s Showcase has it all: music, comedy, games and dancing, with an exuberant host who’s been with the show throughout its run.”

“When Bashir and Diallo brought us such a fully formed concept, universe and tone from the first pitch, we knew this was going to be a special show for IFC,” said Jennifer Caserta, IFC president. “We’re incredibly excited that they brought Radical and Get Lifted into the mix from the start because music is integral to this show’s dynamite DNA.”

John Legend, Mike Jackson and Ty Stiklorius are also executive producers through Get Lifted Film Co. Frank Scherma and Jim Bouvet of RadicalMedia produce the show as well.

Known for their “Slow Jam the News,” “The History of Rap” and “Milky J” segments on Late Night With Jimmy Fallon, Salahuddin and Riddle are writing partners who have worked on Brothers in Atlanta, Chocolate News and HBO web series The Message, among other projects. They are also the creators and executive producers of South Side on Comedy Central.

“We’d like to thank IFC for believing in Sherman’s Showcase,” said Salahuddin and Riddle. “People think of us as comedy guys, when in fact we’re really just frustrated rap-singers that never got signed to Murder Inc. But now we finally have a platform for all the songs that were ever rejected in our career. We've always stayed music adjacent... from our early web series to Fallon, from Maya & Marty to endless award shows hosted by Drake, we have always tried to do what Christopher Guest, the Lonely Island and the Muppets do so well… but 'black.’ So, in the words of the great Chamillionaire, 'they see us rollin’…they hatin’.’”

Legend said Get Lifted has had its eye on Diallo and Bashir for some time. “When they came to us with Sherman's Showcase, we knew it felt really special,” he said. “We're excited to bring the worlds of music and comedy together in this exciting series, and we're happy to team with IFC and RadicalMedia to bring their comedic brilliance to life."