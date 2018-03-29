IFC Renews ‘Brockmire’ For Seasons 3 and 4

Comedy Brockmire has been picked up for two more seasons by IFC. Season two starts April 25. Season three is slated for 2019 and season four for 2020.

Originally premiering in April 2017, Brockmire follows Jim Brockmire, a baseball announcer played by Hank Azaria who suffered a notorious public breakdown after stumbling upon his wife’s infidelity. He eventually found happiness calling games for the minor league Morristown Frackers alongside his girlfriend Jules, played by Amanda Peet.

“Hank Azaria’s extraordinary talent brings the complex and damaged Jim Brockmire to life in a performance that is nothing short of genius,” said Jennifer Caserta, IFC president. “I’m not sure sending Brockmire to New Orleans for Season 2 was a great idea, but assuming he’s still alive by the last episode, I am thrilled to announce that both Brockmire and Hank will be around for Seasons 3 and 4.”

Brockmire originally appeared as a short video on the Funny Or Die website. All episodes of Season 2 are directed by Mo Marable and the series is executive produced by Azaria, Joel Church-Cooper, Marable, Tim Kirkby and Funny Or Die’s Mike Farah and Joe Farrell.

Tyrel Jackson Williams is also in the cast.

“This show is my favorite thing I've ever done,” said Azaria. “Period. I love shooting it, I love editing it, and I love how much people are enjoying it. Jim can say all manner of insane things that I can't. And he does. A lot.”