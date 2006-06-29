IFC Names Sales SVP

IFC Entertainment has tapped Lisa Schwartz as senior VP, sales and business development. In her new role, she will oversee development of the business model for IFC in Theaters and will also supervise IFC’s home video, video-on-demand and syndication distribution. She will report to IFC Entertainment President Jonathan Sehring.

Schwartz comes to IFC from its sister company Rainbow Media, where she was senior VP, national accounts and advanced services.