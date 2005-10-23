IFC Masters Its Domain

Last week, the Independent Film Channel announced that its online store is open for business, selling DVDs, IFC merchandise and other indie-oriented paraphernalia. At last, they must have been thinking over at IFC.com, we can get this baby to start bringing some cash.

The network has only been in possession of that domain name since this summer, when it finally persuaded United Technologies to surrender the online namesake of the company’s International Fuel Cells division. Previously, the indie channel had been stuck with IFCTV.com—not the first thing a potential visitor would type into a browser.

“Not owning our birthright, ifc.com, bothered me,” says IFC Executive VP/General Manager Evan Shapiro.

IFC paid United Technologies $25,000 for the domain name, but Shapiro says UT, while willing to relinquish it, was more interested in being reassured that IFC would run a classy, porn-free site. IFC relaunched its site in July; traffic is up 49%.