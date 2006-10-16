IFC Launches Website

IFC relaunched its website today (Oct. 16) to include a host of new features Greg the Bunny webisodes. The site will now host Greg the Bunny Revealed, a series of five originally produced web clips for the show. The short-form videos, each a few minutes in length, will offer a behind the scenes look at the show's puppet cast.

Other new features on the network's site include user-profiles and an improved schedule section. IFC is owned by Cablevision's Rainbow Media.