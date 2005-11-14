IFC Launches First Public Affairs Campaign

Aspiring filmmakers in high school will get the chance to showcase their works on IFC, through the independent film cable network’s first public affairs initiative, launching today.

IFC’s Film School

provides free online lesson plans to English teachers designed to tie in filmmaking tutorials with literature classes’ curricula. Under the plan, students watch relevant films while also learning filmmaking techniques with the goal of creating their own films.

In January, the network will launch a competition for films made by students who learned through the initiative. Students will upload their works onto IFC’s web site – those voted best by web surfers will run on IFC and be distributed to local cable affiliates on VOD.

IFC, which is owned by Cablevision and runs independent movies commercial-free, designed the curriculum with education outreach consulting firm Topics Education.