IFC Invites Filmmakers To Get Uploaded

IFC is giving aspiring filmmakers more exposure with Media Lab Uploaded, an expansion of its IFC Media Lab, which allows filmmakers to put their films online and viewers to vote on them. Media Lab bowed in late 2005; the highest-ranking shows have been featured on the network since April. Launching in June, Uploaded will be a monthly show highlighting an array of the submitted film shorts—all uncut and unedited.

The show will be hosted by IFC News anchor Matt Singer, with segments including “Singer’s Favorites” and “Featured Directors.” Each show will end with instructions on how to submit a film to Media Lab.

After its initial launch, Uploaded will show every first Monday of the month.