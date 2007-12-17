IFC Gets Political, Targets Independent Voters

Looking to combine its leverage its growing news operation with its brand, The Independent Film Channel will launch a year-long campaign coverage effort targeting independent voters.

The channel will use documentary filmmakers Will Rabbe and Sarah Scully (whose work includes films on John Kerry, Jimmy Carter and Rudy Giuliani) as political correspondents for its "Election Coverage for the Rest of Us" venture.

Focusing on "the role of independent voters," the coverage will include live convention and election-night broadcasts, news specials and weekly reports, as well as political polls and surveys.