IFC Entertainment to Launch Festival Direct VOD Service

IFC Entertainment is launching a new video-on-demand platform for independent films on some major cable systems.

Starting Feb. 29, Festival Direct will be an on-demand service on Cablevision Systems, Cox Communications, Time Warner Cable, Comcast and Charter Communications, The Independent Film Channel said Monday.

Viewers will get to choose from films that have premiered at film festivals around the world, including Cannes, Toronto, Venice and Telluride. Each film will cost $5.99 apiece, or about what you would pay for a matinee performance at the local multiplex, except that most don't screen the films IFC will be offering.

"We hope to reach the audience that more conventional distributors ignore," said Ken Loach in a release announcing the initiative. Loach's film, It’s a Free World … , will debut under the Festival Direct banner.