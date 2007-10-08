IFC Entertainment Acquires Two Films

IFC Entertainment acquired the North American rights to Claude Chabrol thriller A Girl Cut in Two and Valeria Bruni Tedeschi comedy Actresses.

The two films will be screened during the final weekend of the New York Film Festival, then be released theatrically and via cable’s video-on-demand platform in 2008.

Since January 2006, IFC Entertainment has made films available theatrically and on-demand reaching more than 40 million homes nationally through cable operators Comcast, Cablevision Systems, Time Warner Cable, Cox Communications and Insight Communications, as well as on pay-per-view through satellite-TV provider DirecTV.