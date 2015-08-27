IFC Delays ‘Documentary Now!’ Vice Parody Episode After WDBJ Shootings

Documentary Now! is the latest television program to delay an episode following the murders of a WDBJ reporter and cameraman during a live broadcast Wednesday morning in Virginia.

The IFC program, which satirizes documentaries, was planning to air a Vice parody Thursday night titled “Dronez: The Hunt for El Chingon.” In the episode, series stars Fred Armisen and Bill Hader play journalists who, despite dire warnings, travel to Juárez, Mexico to try to find the head of a drug cartel.

Instead, IFC will air what would have been next week’s episode, “Kunuk Uncovered,” this Thursday night at 10 p.m. “Dronez” will air next Thursday, Sept. 3.

"In light of yesterday's tragic events, IFC decided to air ‘Kunuk’ as tonight's episode of Documentary Now! in place of ‘Dronez.’ Our thoughts are with the victims," IFC said in a statement.

USA drama Mr. Robot also postponed Wednesday night’s episode due to a scene with similarities to the WDBJ shootings.