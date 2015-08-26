USA Postponing 'Mr. Robot' Finale Due to Similarities to WDBJ Shootings

USA Network is postponing Wednesday night’s episode of Mr. Robot due to a scene with similarities to the murders of a WDBJ reporter and cameraman during a live broadcast Wednesday morning in Virginia.

The episode, which concludes the hacker drama’s freshman season, will air next Wednesday, Sept. 2 at 10 p.m.

“The previously filmed season finale of Mr. Robot contains a graphic scene similar in nature to today’s tragic events in Virginia,” said USA in a statement. “Out of respect to the victims, their families and colleagues, and our viewers, we are postponing tonight’s episode. Our thoughts go out to all those affected during this difficult time."

In place of the finale, USA will rerun last week’s penultimate episode of Mr. Robot at 10 p.m.