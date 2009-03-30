IFC To Debut Monty Python Documentary in October

Filed at 11:18 a.m. EST on Mar. 30, 2009

Nobody expects the Spanish inquisition, but independent film channel IFC expects to bring viewers the definitive documentary of the Monty Python comedy troupe next October to coincide with the group's 40th anniversary.

IFC is teaming with Eagle Rock Entertainment on Monty Python: Almost the Truth (The Lawyer's Cut) in a six-part series that will air Oct. 4-10 in a Python Week stunt that will also include airings of classic films The Holy Grail, TheLife of Brian and the performance film, Monty Python Live at the Hollywood Bowl.

According to IFC, the series will include interviews with all the surviving members plus a representative of Graham Chapman.

Also weighing in will be everybody from Lorne Michaels, Jimmy Fallon and Hugh Hefner, to Eddie Izzard, Olivia Harrison and Seth Green.