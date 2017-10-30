IFC Comedy ‘Brockmire’ Back in the Spring

Brockmire, an IFC comedy series about a down on his luck sportscaster, will have season two debut in the spring.



Hank Azaria stars as the boozy baseball announcer. Season 2 will have eight episodes.

Brockmire is a Funny Or Die series.

Returning to star alongside Azaria are Tyrel Jackson Williams as Brockmire’s friend and roommate Charles, and Amanda Peet as Jules, Brockmire’s ex-girlfriend and owner of the Morristown Frackers.



Guest stars in season two include Becky Ann Baker, Carrie Preston and Dreama Walker.

Brockmire follows Jim Brockmire, a famous major league baseball announcer who suffered a very public breakdown after learning of his wife’s infidelity. Season 1 began a decade later, as Brockmire began calling games for the minor league Morristown Frackers.

Season two sees Brockmire with a popular podcast, called “Brock Bottom.” Says IFC, “Trying to still reclaim his career as a top sportscaster, Brockmire indulges in the sinful temptations of the Big Easy, pines for his ex-girlfriend in Morristown, Pa., and struggles to find his purpose in life.”



The series is written and developed by Joel Church-Cooper, directed by Mo Marable and executive produced by Azaria, Church-Cooper, Marable, Tim Kirkby and Funny Or Die’s Mike Farah and Joe Farrell.