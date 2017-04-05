IFC Renews ‘Brockmire’ Prior to Linear Launch

IFC didn’t wait for the first pitch to be thrown for its baseball-themed comedy series Brockmire before renewing the series for a second season.

The Hank Azaria starrer debuts April 5, and the network said Wednesday it will launch the show’s second season in 2018. The series has already generated more than 2.3 million digital views from early views of the pilot episode on VOD, IFC.com, and the IFC Facebook page.

“We love everything about Brockmire – from the writing, to the cast, to all the sports puns we get to use,” said Jennifer Caserta, president of IFC in a statement. “The show has already gotten an amazing reception from fans and critics alike, and we are thrilled to be ‘keeping it Brockmire’ with our partners at Funny or Die and Hank Azaria for another season on IFC.”



