IFC Acquires Season Three of ‘Baroness von Sketch Show’

IFC has acquired season three of sketch comedy series Baroness von Sketch Show.



The network acquired seasons one and two earlier this year from Banijay Rights, and debuted both this past summer.

The show airs on the CBC in Canada. Season three production is underway in Toronto. New episodes will air on IFC in 2018.

The all-women comedy series, performed and written by Meredith MacNeill, Aurora Browne, Jennifer Whalen, and Carolyn Taylor, celebrates the absurd. Each episode of Baroness von Sketch Show tackles relatable subjects as moms at a soccer game, office birthday parties and women over 40 in the gym locker room.

“Carolyn, Meredith, Aurora and Jennifer have a devotion to red wine, dry shampoo and smart, relevant comedy that made us fall in love with their show the minute we saw it,” said IFC president Jennifer Caserta. “The ladies have set a high bar as the first and only all-female sketch comedy troupe that also writes, produces and stars in their own show, so we are especially proud to bring their third season to the IFC audience which has clearly demonstrated they want more!”

Baroness von Sketch Show is executive produced by Jamie Brown, Taylor, MacNeill, Browne and Whalen. Taylor is the showrunner. The series is produced by Frantic Films and is distributed internationally by Banijay Rights.