IFC Acquires ‘Baroness von Sketch Show’

IFC has acquired a new sketch comedy series, Baroness von Sketch Show, which it says “celebrates the absurd, mines the embarrassing and satirizes our daily lives.” The show is performed and written by Meredith MacNeill and Second City alumni Carolyn Taylor, Aurora Browne and Jennifer Whalen.

IFC will air 13 episodes of seasons one and two beginning in late summer.

Baroness von Sketch Show and its all-female cast satirizes daily modern life, says IFC. Each episodetackles both outrageous and relatable subjects such as moms at a soccer game, marketing directed at women, office birthday parties, trying on jeans, women over 40 in the gym locker room, bachelorette parties and dry shampoo.

Baroness von Sketch Show is produced by Frantic Films and originates on the CBC in Canada. It is distributed internationally by Banijay Rights.

“IFC is the perfect home for this fresh and very funny series, and we’re very pleased to see the genius of the Baronesses heading to a new and discerning audience in the U.S.,” said Frantic Films CEO Jamie Brown.