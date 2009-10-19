IFC Acquires ‘Arrested Development' From Twentieth Television

IFC has acquired the cable rights to all three seasons (53 episodes) of Twentieth Television's Arrested Development. The series garnered critical acclaim and a cult following on Fox from 2003-2006, but was canceled due to disappointing ratings.

Comcast owned cable network G4 was the first network to acquire the cable rights to the series in July 2006.

Arrested is the second major acquisition for IFC in October. The network picked up the complete series of Monty Python's Flying Circus earlier, to go along with its six-hour documentary about the legendary British comedy troupe.

"Arrested Development is one of the smartest and funniest shows of the last decade with a hilarious presentation of absurd family dysfunction," said Jennifer Caserta, executive VP/General Manager of IFC. "It's a perfect fit for IFC, which viewers recognize as an authority on what's new, next and relevant in television, film, music, gaming and online, and, more recently, comedy."

IFC will televise Arrested Development Sundays at 10 and 10:30 p.m. and Tuesdays at 9 p.m.