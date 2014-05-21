IDW Entertainment, eOne to Develop ‘V-Wars’ Series

IDW Entertainment and eOne Television will develop IDW’s V-Wars as their first project under the two companies’ coproduction deal.

IDW Entertainment is the newly launched TV division of comic book publisher IDW Publishing. The project, based on Jonathan Maberry’s collection of prose stories, is being developed as direct-to-series.

V-Wars is set in a world transformed by a catastrophic environmental event that releases a millennial-old virus that once triggered, affects individuals differently depending on their DNA.

Tim Schlattmann will write the pilot and serve as an executive producer. Ted Adams and David Ozer from IDW Entertainment, John Morayniss and Benedict Carver from eOne Television, and David Alpert and Rick Jacobs from Circle of Confusion (The Walking Dead) will also executive produce.