IDW Entertainment Strikes Development Deal with eOne TV

IDW Entertainment has entered into a first-look development and production deal with Entertainment One Television.

IDW Entertainment is the newly launched TV division of comic book publisher IDW Publishing.

The pact will see the two companies codevelop and coproduce series for television based on IDW’s library of over 300 original properties. eOne and IDW will fully fund development of each project with the intent of securing direct-to-series commitments for network and cable television.

IDW Publishing CEO Ted Adams and IDW Entertainment president David Ozer will serve as executive producers on the projects, along with eOne TV CEO John Morayniss and Benedict Carver, eOne’s senior VP of filmed entertainment, who will oversee the deal on behalf of eOne. IDW Entertainment and eOne will jointly represent the U.S. network sales, with eOne handling international distribution.

Walking Dead producer Circle of Confusion will lead creative development and production of all projects with the company’s Rick Jacobs and David Alpert also serving as executive producers. Circle of Confusion partnered with IDW Entertainment in October to help develop and produce its TV projects.

“eOne has a proven track record of developing, producing and distributing premier television programming, and they are the perfect co-development, production and distribution partner for IDW Entertainment as we grow our television business,” commented Ozer. “We look forward to collaborating with eOne and Circle of Confusion to bring our properties to life and anticipate announcing very shortly our first project under the deal.”