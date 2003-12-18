Idols Studdard, Aiken to Make Guest Appearances
For American Idols, the 15 minutes of fame seem to just go ever on.
The most recently crowned Idol, R&B crooner Ruben Studdard, will guest star as himself and sing a song on UPN’s One on One during the February sweeps. And Clay Aiken, last season’s runner-up, will appear on NBC’s Ed in late January, also playing himself and gracing the show with a song.
Studdard and Aiken follow first Idol Kelly Clarkson and top-ten finalists Tamyra Gray, Ryan Starr and Christina Christian into guest spots on prime time network TV shows. Clarkson appeared on NBC’s American Dreams, Gray had a recurring arc on Fox’s Boston Public, Starr had a role in two episodes of The WB’s What I Like About You, and both Starr and Christian have had guest spots on CSI.
Studdard’s debut album, Soulful, hit the charts this week at No. 1, while Aiken’s Measure of a Man has gone double-platinum.
Fox’s American Idol is ramping up for its third season, starting Monday, Jan. 19. A two-part World Idol competition, featuring Clarkson representing the U.S., is scheduled to air on Christmas and New Year’s Day.
