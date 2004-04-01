Idol Worshippers Power Fox

Fox and American Idol won the ratings race Wednesday night across the key household and demographic measurement categories.

NBC was second across the board with an Apprentice repeat and originals of West Wing and Law & Order. ABC was third in the demos and fourth in households with back-to-back My Wife & Kids episodes (one a repeat), Extreme Makeover (also a repeat), and Stephen King: Kingdom Hospital.

After starting out strong in its first couple of episodes, Hospital has weakened--it finished third in viewers and the key adult demos in its 10 p.m.-11 p.m. time period behind both Law & Order and 48 Hours Investigates on CBS.

The WB beat UPN in the weblet battle. UPN aired back-to-back Enterprise episodes against two Smallvilles on the WB. For the night, the Nielsen fast affiliate total viewer averages were Fox, 14 million; NBC, 11.6 million; CBS, 9.3 million; ABC, 7.8 million; WB, 2.8 million; and UPN, 2.1 million