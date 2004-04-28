Idol Worshippers Carry Fox

Another American Idol, another blow-out win. At Fox, the objects in the rear view mirror Tuesday night were every other network, and they were not closer than they appeared.

Fox is starting to make a habit of beating all the other networks combined in 18-49 ratings with its American Idol sing-off, so perhaps it was somewhat of a moral victory that Fox only tied everyone else combined.

American Idol at 8-9 averaged a 9.2 rating/29 share in Nielsen overnight numbers Tuesday night, as did ABC/CBS/NBC/UPN/WB.

The show not only powered the network to a win in the time period in 18-49's at 8-9, it delivered a lead-in that 24 held enough of to win the demo at 9-10 and assure Fox of a victory for the evening, though Idol might have been able to pull it off all by its lonesome.

At 9, 24's 5.1/13 was good enough for a solid first. NBC was second in the time period with a 4.2/11 for Frasier and Scrubs (4.2/11).

NBC was second on the night as well in 18-49s, with a 4.0/11. It's top show was Law & Order: SVU at 10-11, which won the time period handily with a 5.2/14 to second-place ABC's 3.7/10 for NYPD Blue. At 8-9, it put up repeats of Friends and Frasier against Simon and company on Fox, good enough for second place in the time period with a 2.5/8.

ABC was third for the night with a 3.1/8 for Blue, plus its lineup of sitcoms. A repeat of 8 Simple Rules and a new I'm with Her were its sacrificial lambs before the Idol slaughter, followed by originals of According to Jim and Less Than Perfect (which also featured According To Jim's Jim Belushi in a cameo role).

CBS came in fourth with a 3.1/8 for its older-skewing, all-drama night of Navy NCIS, The Guardian, and Judging Amy, which gave it a second in households behind Fox.

The WB was fifth with a 1.8/5 for dramas Gilmore Girls and One Tree Hill, while UPN was a distant sixth with a .9/2 for its sitcom lineup of One On One, All Of Us, Rock Me Baby, and Girlfriends.

The order of finish in households for the night was Fox, 10.5/17; CBS, 7.7/12; NBC, 7.0/11; ABC, 5.3/8; WB, 3.0/5; and UPN, 1.6/2