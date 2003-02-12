Idol worship continues

Fox's American Idol: Search for a Superstar was the big draw Tuesday night and gave Fox a

victory across the key ratings categories.

Idol drew 20 million viewers from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. and more viewers 18 through

34 than the other networks (ABC, CBS, NBC) combined. But the show also easily

won adults 18 through 49 and 25 through 54.

At 9 p.m., 24 on Fox retained enough of the Idol lead-in

audience to win the key adult demographics. It virtually tied CBS for total

viewers while CBS won the household race in the time period.

For the night, the Nielsen Media Research fast affiliate household ratings: Fox 9.5/14,

CBS 9.2/14, NBC 6.5/10 and ABC 6.3/10.

Adults 18 through 49: Fox 7.9/19, NBC 4.0/10, ABC 3.9/10 and CBS 3.2/8.

In the local Nielsen metered markets, The WB Television Network averaged a 5.6/8 with

Gilmore Girls and Smallville, while UPN averaged a 3.0/4

with Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Abby and Girl Friends.