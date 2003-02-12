Idol worship continues
Fox's American Idol: Search for a Superstar was the big draw Tuesday night and gave Fox a
victory across the key ratings categories.
Idol drew 20 million viewers from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. and more viewers 18 through
34 than the other networks (ABC, CBS, NBC) combined. But the show also easily
won adults 18 through 49 and 25 through 54.
At 9 p.m., 24 on Fox retained enough of the Idol lead-in
audience to win the key adult demographics. It virtually tied CBS for total
viewers while CBS won the household race in the time period.
For the night, the Nielsen Media Research fast affiliate household ratings: Fox 9.5/14,
CBS 9.2/14, NBC 6.5/10 and ABC 6.3/10.
Adults 18 through 49: Fox 7.9/19, NBC 4.0/10, ABC 3.9/10 and CBS 3.2/8.
In the local Nielsen metered markets, The WB Television Network averaged a 5.6/8 with
Gilmore Girls and Smallville, while UPN averaged a 3.0/4
with Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Abby and Girl Friends.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.