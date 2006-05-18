Idol Wins Ratings Race Against Race

Fox’s American Idol, which saw the elimination of Elliot Yamin, easily trounced the season finale of CBS’ Amazing Race, in which hippie pair B.J. and Tyler walked away with the $1 million prize. Idol scored a 10.5 rating/25 share in the key 18-49 demo to Race’s 3.4/8.

Idol gave Fox the boost it needed to be first for the night, with a 6.8/18. Its season finale of Bones earned a 3.1/9 from 8-9.

Other season finales were America’s Next Top Model on UPN, which got a 2.8/8, and Law & Order, which won its 10-11 time slot with a 4.5/12against CSI:NY (4.4/11) and the cancelled Invasion (2.8/8).

NBC’s Deal or No Deal, which won its 8-9 time slot with a 4.1/12, gave the network the No. 2 slot for the night, with a 3.9/10 overall.

ABC and CBS tied for third at 3.7/10. Lost gave ABC its highest numbers with a 5.9/14 from 9-10.

UPN was in fifth place with a 1.8/5, and The WB brought up the rear with a 1.0/3 for the movie Final Destination 2.