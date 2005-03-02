Idol Wins; Blue Exits Strong

ABC's NYPD Blue went out on top. After one-dozen years, the critically acclaimed Stephen Bochco drama's last episode won its time period with a 5.2/13 in the key 18-49 demo, beating usual winner Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. Blue was the network's highest-rated show of the night.



According to ABC, Blue helped the network to its biggest Tuesday night non-sports audience since November 2003.

The network's second-highest-rated show was a Blue tribue special at 9, which garnered a 4.3/10.

Fox's American Idol was the top show of the night, blowing away the competition as usual with an 11.0/28, down a tad from last Tuesday's 11.4/29, but still good enough to tie all five other networks combined.

Fox won the night in 18-49's easily with an 8.6/21. Drama House won its time period with a 6.2/15, down from last week but against much stronger competition from CBS' Amazing Race this week than last week's One Day at a Time reunion.

CBS took second for the night with a 4.3/11 thanks primarily to the two-hour starting gun for the newest Amazing Race.

ABC was third with a 4.1/10 for its Blue adieu, My Wife & Kids and George Lopez.

NBC was fourth with a 3.1/8. Its top show of the night was a repeat of Law & Order: SVU.

The WB was fifth with a 2.0/5 for Gilmore Girls and One Tree Hill, while UPN was sixth with All of Us,Eve and Next Top Model.