Idol Tops Wednesday Night

Led by American Idol, Fox won Wednesday night in rating, the 18-49 demo, and viewers according to Nielsen fast averages.

The top half of the 8:00 hour was won by NBC’s Deal or No Deal with a 3.6 rating/12 share and 12.1 million viewers. Deal picked up in the second half of the hour to a 4.4/12 and 13.9M viewers, but was no match for Idol from 8:30 to 9:00 p.m., which grabbed a 7.1 rating/19 share and 17.2 million viewers. During the hour overall, Amazing Race averaged a 2.5/8; ABC’s grabbed a 2.3/7 with George Lopez and 2.1/6 with Freddie.

ABC’s Lost lost to Fox during the top half of the 9:00 hour, but still grabbed a 5.5/14 and 14 million viewers. The Idol machine picked up steam from 9:00 to 9:32 p.m., nabbing a 10.7/27 with 26.4 million viewers. At 9:30 p.m., with Idol out of the way, ABC’s Lost won the half hour with a 6.5/16 and 16.2 million viewers. The rest of the 9:00 hour included Criminal Minds in third at 9:00 with a 2.8/7; and NBC’s Heist was fourth overall with an average 1.9/5. At 9:30, Unan1mous on Fox picked up second place with a 5.4/13 while Criminal Minds fell to third with a 3.8/10.

The 10:00 hour was won by CSI:NY on CBS which averaged a 4.2/12 and 13.6 million viewers for the hour. The Evidence on ABC averaged a 2.9/8 and was second in the top of the hour then flip-flopped with a Law & Order repeat on NBC which averaged a 2.7/7 and grabbed the number two spot in the second half of the hour.

Overall averages for the night were Fox first with a 6.3/17 and 15.2 million viewers; ABC second with a 3.7/10 and 9.6 million viewers; CBS third with a 3.3/9 and 11 million viewers; NBC fourth with a 2.9/8 and 8.9 million viewers.

UPN was fifth with a 1.3/4 and 2.9 million viewers and The WB was sixth with a 1.0/3 and 2.1 million viewers.