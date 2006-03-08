Idol on Top Again

In ratings news that will surprise no one, American Idol once again crushed its competition on Tuesday and brought Fox to an overall win for the night, according to Nielsen Fast Affiliate overnight numbers. Idol scored an average 11.6 rating/30 share in the 18-49 demo from 8-9; the distant second-place show for that time slot was NCIS on CBS with a 3.8/10.

Fox’s average for the night was a 10.0/25. House, from 9-10, also handily won in its time slot, earning an 8.4/20. CBS again offered Fox its closest competition, with the season premiere of The Unit scoring a 5.1/12.

The eye network was second overall for the night with a 4.2/11.

ABC came in third for the night with a 2.9/8. Its heavily hyped season premiere of partially improvised sitcom Sons and Daughters scored an underwhelming 3.2/8 for from 9-10, third place for the time slot. However, it did manage to beat two episodes of NBC's Scrubs (an original at 9, a repeat at 9:30), which averaged a 2.8/7 between 9-10.

NBC was fourth for the night with a 2.6/7. Joey continues to get disappointing numbers; interestingly, a rerun of the show from 8:30-9 earned slightly better numbers (1.5/4) than an original episode airing at 8 (1.4/4).

Univision was fifth for the night with a 1.7/4 for its lineup of telenovelas.

The WB earned a sixth-place finish with a 1.0/3 for reruns of The Gilmore Girls and Supernatural.

UPN got a 0.7/2 for reruns of America’s Top Model, Everybody Hates Chris and Girlfriends.