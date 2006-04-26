Idol Is the Star of the Night
It’s the same old story, same old song and dance. Fox’s American Idol warbled its way past the competition on Tuesday night, scoring an 11.2 rating/30 share in the key 18-49 demo between 8-9, according to Nielsen Fast Affiliate numbers. The network’s doctor show House followed as the No. 2 show for the night, earning a healthy 9.9/24 from 9-10. Fox was the No. 1 network with an average 10.5/27 for the night.
Coming in at a distant second: CBS, with its lineup of NCIS, The Unit and CSI: Miami, which was a rerun. The Unit gave the network its highest numbers with a 3.9/9.
Next was NBC with a 2.4/6. Its highest-rated show was a rerun of Law & Order: SVU (3.4/9 from 10-11).
ABC was fourth with a 2.2/6 for its lineup of sitcoms and Boston Legal (its highest-rated show at a 3.0/8).
The WB was fourth with a 1.4/4. The network’s Pepper Dennis was last in its 9-10 time slot, earning a barely there 0.9/2.
UPN was last for the night with an 0.9/2 for a rerun of Next Top Model and a first-run Veronica Mars.
