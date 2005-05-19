Idol Up; Stacked Higher

The penultimate American Idol ('Vonz' got the hook, setting up a Bo-vs.-Carrie final) averaged an 11.2/28 in the 18-49 demo in Nielsen overnight ratings.

That was up 14% from the same show last year, according to Fox, and up one tenth of a rating/one share point from last week's 11.1/27.

Fox won the night, as it does every night Idol airs, with a 6.4/17, also helped by the season finale of That 70's Show (4.2/12) and Stacked's best outing so far at a whopping 6.1/15.

Sweeps to date, Fox, at a 4.2/12, is only one tenth of a rating point behind 18-49 leader CBS (4.3/12), with still the American Idol final yet to put its hefty thumb on the scale.

ABC took second on the night with a 4.2/12, thanks to a strong showing from Lost at 8-9 (6.4/19) and two hours worth of Alias (3.6/9)..

CBS was a distant third, with a 3.0/8. the just-canceled 60 Minutes Wednesday helped buttress the network's assertion that it was ratings, not politics, that killed the show.



It averaged a 1.5/4 at 8-9 for last place, behind the other three major nets and both netlets. CBS' best performer was CSI: NY at a 4.5/12, which was good enough to win its time period but is by far the lowest-rated of the three CSI's.

NBC was just edged out for fourth, with a 2.9/8. Its best showing was from Law & Order, with a 3.9/11 at 10 p.m.

NBC again promoted its Revelations limited-series with a Dateline lead-in dealing with similar mystical religious themes. Dateline (1.7/5) was beaten by both netlets at 8-9, while Revelations came in fourth at 9-10 with a 3/8, down from the previous week's 3.2/8.

UPN edged out The WB with a 2.2/6 for its Next Top Model finale and the now-canceled Kevin Hill. The WB drew a 2.1/6 for Smallville and a repeat of Living With Fran.