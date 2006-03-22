Idol Sings Another Victory Song

Fox’s warblers rose high above the competition again on Tuesday night, with American Idol’s two-hour block scoring a 13.6 rating/33 share in the key 18-49 demo between 8-10, according to Fast Affiliate overnight numbers. That number put Fox on top in a big way; its closest competitor, CBS, earned just a 3.6/9 for the night, with its highest-rated show, The Unit, coming in at a 4.2/9 between 9-10.

NBC was third for the night with a 3.1/8; its highest-rated program was Law & Order: SVU with a 4.8/12.

ABC’s new Sons & Daughters continues to sink in the ratings race. It only earned a 1.8/4, down from last week’s 1.9/4. It only managed to beat reruns of The Gilmore Girls and Veronica Mars (on The WB and UPN, respectively) in the time slot.

The WB got a 1.0/2 for the night, and UPN scored a barely there 0.7/2.