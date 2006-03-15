Idol Scores; Sons Sinks
Two hours of American Idol left the competition in the dust Tuesday night, scoring an average 13.5 rating/32 share in the 18-49 demo between 8 and 10 and leading Fox to a major win for the night. Its closest competition was CBS with an average 4.4/11 for its lineup of NCIS, The Unit (the new show was the network’s highest-rated for the night with a 4.9/11, down from its March 7 premiere score of 5.1/12) and The Amazing Race.
Third for the night was NBC with a 2.8/7. Its highest-rated show was a repeat of Law & Order: SVU (4.1/10).
ABC came in fourth with a 2.3/6. The new comedy Sons and Daughters was way down from its March 7 premiere, getting only a 1.9/4 from 9-10. The show was next-to-last in the time slot, beating only a repeat of America’s Top Model on UPN (which showed two reruns of the show back-to-back). Last week it earned a 3.2/8 and managed to beat two episodes of Scrubs.
Univision was fifth for the night with a 1.8/4 for its lineup of soaps.
The UPN and WB were neck-and-neck for last place; UPN earned an 0.9/2 and The WB scored an 0.8/2 for repeats of The Gilmore Girls and Supernatural.
