Idol 's Seacrest gets own strip
Starting next January, American Idol: Search for a Superstar's Ryan Seacrest will host his own
one-hour syndicated strip distributed by Fox sister company Twentieth
Television, Twentieth president Bob Cook confirmed Wednesday.
"There's a huge audience of entire families across the country that are as
hooked on pop culture as I am," said Seacrest, who will also serve as an
executive producer. "The bottom line is that there isn't a daily, live show that
satisfies that craving. We're marrying the newsmagazine and variety show to
bring a hybrid of entertainment and information to America, and I can't wait."
The show remains untitled.
