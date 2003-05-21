Idol 's Seacrest gets own strip

Starting next January, American Idol: Search for a Superstar's Ryan Seacrest will host his own

one-hour syndicated strip distributed by Fox sister company Twentieth

Television, Twentieth president Bob Cook confirmed Wednesday.

"There's a huge audience of entire families across the country that are as

hooked on pop culture as I am," said Seacrest, who will also serve as an

executive producer. "The bottom line is that there isn't a daily, live show that

satisfies that craving. We're marrying the newsmagazine and variety show to

bring a hybrid of entertainment and information to America, and I can't wait."

The show remains untitled.