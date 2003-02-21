Idol s to make ATAS appearance
American Idol's 10 finalists will appear live at the Academy of
Television Arts & Sciences' Leonard Goldenson Theatre Saturday, March 8 at
2 p.m.
Each finalist will perform individually, then the 10 will sing as a
group.
Afterward, the performers will join judges Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul and
Randy Jackson; host Ryan Seacrest; executive producer Cecile Frot-Coutaz; and
co-executive producers Ken Warwick and Nigel Lythgoe for a panel
discussion.
