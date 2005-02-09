Idol Rules, WB Starts Strong

The big ratings winner Tuesday night was Fox, with The WB Television Network also recording an unusually strong showing against the big networks, at least to start off the night.

Fox won the night in the key 18-49 demo with an 8.9 rating/22 share for American Idol at 8-9 (12.0/30), then a time-period winning performance at 9-10 p.m. from drama House (5.9/14), which continues to hold on to a sizable chunk of its Idol lead-in.

Although The WB ultimately came in fifth for the night, it found itself in the unusual position of tied for second place at 8-9 against Idol, with a 2.8/7 for Gilmore Girls, tied with CBS's Navy NCIS and beating both ABC (My Wife & Kids) and NBC, (Most Outrageous TV Moments).

For the night, CBS was second with a 4.3/11 for Navy NCIS and a two-hour Amazing Race.

NBC was third for the night with a 3.3/8 for Outrageous TV Moments, Scrubs,Committed, and Law & Order: SVU.

ABC was fourth with a 3.0/7 for My Wife & Kids,George Lopez,According to Jim,Rodney, and NYPD Blue.

The WB was fifth, following up its strong Gilmore Girls showing with a less stellar outing from One Tree Hill (1.9/5).