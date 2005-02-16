Idol Rules

Fox's American Idol clobbered the competition Tuesday night in the key 18-49 demo, as well as total households.

The show averaged an 11.5 rating/30 share in Nielsen overnight numbers to beat all the other networks combined at 8-9, a regular occurence for the show.

Fox won the night easily with an 8.6/22, also helped by another strong outing from drama House (5.7/14).

In distant second was NBC with a 3.3/8, its best performer Law & Order: SVU, with a time-period-winning 5.3 at 10 p.m. CBS was third with a 3.1/8, its top show, a Dr. Phil special.

ABC was fourth with a 3.0/8. Its top show was According to Jim, a 3.8/9 at 9-9:30.

The WB was fifth with a 2.0, primarily on the strength of Gilmore Girls (9-10), and UPN was sixth with a1/3. Its best performer was One Tree Hill, at a 1.1