Idol Results Rule the Night

A half hour's worth of American Idol was worth a pound of the competition as Fox took the night with a 5.9/15 prime time average in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen fast-affiliate ratings.

In the 8 p.m. hour, NBC’s Deal or No Deal was tops with an average 4.8 rating and 14 share, while Fox’s Bones was second with a 3.4/10. Amazing Race brought in a 3.0/9 on CBS and America’s Next Top Model gave UPN fourth place with a 2.3/7. ABC was fifth with Alias which averaged a 2.2/6. The WB’s Bedford Diaries took sixth with a 0.5/1.

The 9 p.m. half hour was all about the steamrolling ratings machine, American Idol. Its live resuls show pounded out a 10.9/26 with a surprise twist, as one of the show’s rumored favorites to win, Chris Daughtry, got the blue suede boot (it had been "Elvis night" Tuesday).

Overall, Fox’s combination of American Idol and Unan1mous grabbed an average 8.4/20 for the hour; Lost put ABC second with a 6.6/16; CBS’s Criminal Minds drew a 3.6/8, narrowly edging out NBC’s Dateline, which got a 3.5/8. Fifth place went to UPN and Girlfriends with a 1.1/3 and The WB’s Bedford Diaries was sixth with a .4/1.

CSI:NY won the 10 p.m. hour for CBS with an average 4.9/13; second place went to Law & Order on NBC with a 4.2/11; and ABC was third with Invasion’s 3.4/9.

For the night, Fox was first with a 5.9/15; NBC was second by a beak with a 4.2/11, and ABC was a close third with a 4.1/11. CBS was fourth with a 3.8/10, while fifth place went to UPN with a 1.7/4. In sixth place was The WB with a 0.4/1.