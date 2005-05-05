Idol Rebounds As Scott Scoots

If the Constantine Maroulis fans' boycott of American Idol is still going on, it would have been hard to tell from the show's ratings Wednesday night.

Idol was up slightly in the Nielsen overnight ratings over the previous week, averaging a 10.4 rating/26 in the 18-49 demo vs. a 10.3/26 the week before as viewers were treated, finally, to the vote-off of Scott.

The show had been down Tuesday night from the previous Tuesday, with some disaffected fans of Constantine taking credit for the slip.

Meanwhile, ABC also scored with Idol, specifically its Primetime Live special recounting allegations of an affair between Paula Abdul and a contestant on the show two years ago.Abdul has denied the charges and Fox says it will investigate any legitimate complaints of favoritism.

Fox won the night with a 5.5/15, thanks to Idol and a strong performance from the show immediately following, the new bookstore-based sitcom Stacked (5.2/13)--featuring Stacked star Pamela Anderson.

But ABC made it close, coming in second on the night with a 5.3/14 thanks to the "Fallen Idol" special at 10, which averaged a 6.1/16, more than double the rating new drama, Eyes, has been pulling in the time period.

ABC was also helped by Lost's time-period-winning 6.0/17 at 8-9, up strongly from the 4.8/14 it pulled last week.

CBS was third on the night in the demo with a 3.2/8. Its best show was CSI: NY at 10 p.m., which usually wins the time period when it airs an original, but fell to "Fallen Idol."

Turns out that not that many people were interested in Insider host Pat O'Brien's explanation of his troubles with alcohol and the internet. A synergistic Dr. Phil interview with O'Brien (Dr. Phil is distributed by CBS sibling King World, and Insider by other sibling Paramount) came in fourth at 8-9, with a 2.0/6., behind ABC, CBS, and UPN, though Phil did edge out NBC's own synergistic Dateline (1.9/5). (It's May sweeps, when TV shows' ratings determine how much advertisers have to pay for commercials in them, so there's a whole lotta synergizing going on.)

For the last few weeks, the news judgers at Dateline have concluded that they needed to run stories about mystical religious subjects leading into their mini-series, Revelations, about mystical religious subjects. Last night's installment was an interview with the authors of Left Behind, the runaway-best selling book series about the apocalyptic end times spoken of in, well Revelations.

Earlier stories have focused on exorcisms, snake handlers and the runaway best-selling mystical religious book, The DaVinci Code. Revelations, the series not the "news" story, averaged a 3.4/8 on the night for third place in the time period and even with the previous week.

NBC came in fourth for the night with a 3.0/8, getting its best numbers from Law & Order at 10 (3.4/8.

UPN was fifth with a 1.7/5, thanks mostly to Next Top Model, which came in a strong third at 8-9, beating both CBS and NBC, as well as The WB, which came in sixth for the night with a 1.3/4 for Smallville and Jack & Bobby.