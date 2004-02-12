Idol Pumps Fox Ratings, Again

Fox, with a big push from a half-hour American Idol, easily outdistanced all other networks Wednesday night.

Fox garnered a 9.0 rating/14 share in households and a 6.6/17 among adults 18-49, and was the most-watched network of the night.Idol’s lead-in, That ’70s Show, also dominated adults 18-49 and was second in households. Lead-out The O.C. didn’t fare as well, losing half of Idol’s audience, but still managed to finish second in 18-49s.

NBC was second on the night with The Apprentice, The West Wing and Law & Order (not surprisingly the highest-rated show during the 10-11 p.m. hour). CBS finished third with 60 Minutes II, King of Queens and 48 Hours. ABC was next with My Wife & Kids, It’s All Relative, The Bachelorette and Celebrity Mole. ABC finished second in the adults 18-49 category.

In the weblets, The WB’s Smallville and Angel beat out UPN’s Enterprise and America’s Next Top Model.

For the night, according to Nielsen fast affiliate averages, viewers: Fox, 14.9 million; NBC, 12 million; CBS, 11.1 million; ABC, 9.5 million; The WB, 4.4 million; UPN, 3.3 million. Adults 18-49: Fox, 6.6/17; ABC, 4.1/11; NBC, 3.9/10; CBS, 3.5/9; The WB, 1.9/5; UPN, 1.4/4.