Idol Producers To Run Emmy Awards Show

American Idol executive producers Nigel Lythgoe and Ken Warwick will handle the same role for this fall’s Emmy Awards, according to Fox and the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

Fox will air the show on Sunday, Sept. 16, at 8 p.m. ET from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

"Nigel and Ken are terrific producers, and their expertise in live event programming will be a major asset to this year's Primetime Emmy telecast," said Academy President/CEO Dick Askin.

This year’s nominations will be announced Thursday, July 19.

The show itself moves back to September after NBC aired the 2006 edition in August, in part due to conflicts with its new Sunday NFL package.