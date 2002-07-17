Idol powers Fox win

Fox's American Idol came through big-time Tuesday night, dominating

its time period across the key ratings categories and driving the network to victory for

the night in the key adult demographics, as well as kids and teens.

Fox was also first in total viewers for the night and second in households

behind NBC, as the "Peacock" network's audience was driven by viewers 50-plus.

At 8 p.m., That 70s Show on Fox was first with adults 18 through 34 and 18 through 49 and

tied for first with the first half-hour of Spy TV on NBC with adults

25 through 54.

Then Idol took over, dominating from 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., averaging about a 5.8

Nielsen Media Research household rating and a 10 share with 5 and 6 ratings, respectively, for

adults 18 through 34 and 18 through 49.

At 10 p.m., Dateline on NBC won easily in three-network competition.

For the night, the household numbers: NBC 5.3/10, Fox 5.3/10, CBS 5.1/9 and

ABC 4.1/7.

Adults 18 through 34: Fox 5.5/20, NBC 2.5/9, ABC 2.3/8 and CBS 1/3.

Adults

18 through 49: Fox 4.6/15, NBC 3.0/10, ABC 2.4/8 and CBS 1.7/6.

Adults 25 through 54: Fox

4.1/13, NBC 3.4/10, ABC 2.6/8 and CBS 2.3/7.

Adults 50-plus: CBS 5.7/13, NBC

4.6/10, ABC 3/7 and Fox 1.5/3.