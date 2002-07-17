Idol powers Fox win
Fox's American Idol came through big-time Tuesday night, dominating
its time period across the key ratings categories and driving the network to victory for
the night in the key adult demographics, as well as kids and teens.
Fox was also first in total viewers for the night and second in households
behind NBC, as the "Peacock" network's audience was driven by viewers 50-plus.
At 8 p.m., That 70s Show on Fox was first with adults 18 through 34 and 18 through 49 and
tied for first with the first half-hour of Spy TV on NBC with adults
25 through 54.
Then Idol took over, dominating from 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., averaging about a 5.8
Nielsen Media Research household rating and a 10 share with 5 and 6 ratings, respectively, for
adults 18 through 34 and 18 through 49.
At 10 p.m., Dateline on NBC won easily in three-network competition.
For the night, the household numbers: NBC 5.3/10, Fox 5.3/10, CBS 5.1/9 and
ABC 4.1/7.
Adults 18 through 34: Fox 5.5/20, NBC 2.5/9, ABC 2.3/8 and CBS 1/3.
Adults
18 through 49: Fox 4.6/15, NBC 3.0/10, ABC 2.4/8 and CBS 1.7/6.
Adults 25 through 54: Fox
4.1/13, NBC 3.4/10, ABC 2.6/8 and CBS 2.3/7.
Adults 50-plus: CBS 5.7/13, NBC
4.6/10, ABC 3/7 and Fox 1.5/3.
