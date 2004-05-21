Idol Opens More Lines

To ensure that more of America’s votes will actually make it through clogged phone lines, American Idol’s producers are giving the final two contestants more phone numbers, as well as expanding the voting window to four hours.



“We had already planned on expanding the voting window for the finale, just as we did last year,” says Cecile Frot-Coutaz, one of the show’s executive producers. “With the volume of calls already exceeding last year’s finale, we also felt it was important to give fans additional phone numbers in an attempt to reduce congestion at local exchanges.”

Once the performance show ends next Tuesday, fans can vote for their favorite by calling any one of several numbers or by text messaging their votes from AT&T Wireless phones.