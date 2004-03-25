Idol, O.C. Golden for Fox

Fox was the highest rated network again Wednesday night. In contrast to Tuesday, when Fox's prime time consisted of a two-hour American Idol, Fox's victory in the household and 18-49 demo ratings race came on the strength of the half-hour Idol vote-off show, a demo-winning performance by The O.C. and a strong showing from That 70's Show against CBS's Survivor.

For the night in 18-49's, Fox scored a 6.3 rating/16 share in Nielsen overnight numbers; CBS was second with a 4.7/13. That was primarily on the strength of Survivor (6.2/17) and King of Queens (5.0/12). NBC was third with a 3.6/9. West Wing was close to that mark at a 3.4/9, but The Apprentice at 8-9 could only muster a 2/5, leaving it to workhorse Law & Order's 5.2/15 to pull up the average.

ABC came fourth in 18-49s with a 3.2/8. It's best performer was Secrets of Extreme Makeover at a 4.2/10.

In the battle of the back-to-back repeats, The WB topped UPN, coming in fifth in the demo with a 1.1/3 for its lineup of back-to-back Smallville repeats.

After Tuesday's strong performance from the finale of Top Model, UPN came down to earth Tuesday, finishing sixth with a .7/2 for its back-to-back Enterprise reprises.

In the household race, the order of finish was Fox, 8.4/13; CBS, 7.9/13; NBC, 7.1/12; ABC, 5.5/9; WB, 1.9/3; UPN, 1.3/2.